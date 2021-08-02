Six gamblers arrested, Rs42,500 stake money recovered

Rawalpindi : Saddar Baorooni Police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs42,500 cash stake money, six mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Saddar Bairooni Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up six gamblers namely Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Qadeer, Owais Ali, Abdul Salam, Eraj Khan, and Saeed Ilyas allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs42,500 cash, stake money, six mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.