‘Taliban won’t allow ISIS penetration in Afghanistan’

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said peace in Afghanistan was necessary for regional peace and Pakistan was consulting the Afghan neighbouring countries for permanent peace for development, prosperity and uplift of the war-torn country.

Speaking at a press conference at Raza Hall, he said he briefed the Chinese authorities over Dasu terrorist incident, and both the countries agreed on making joint efforts to foil sabotage missions against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is the project of regional development.

In response to a query that Moscow says the ISIS militants were arriving in Afghanistan from Iraq, Libya and Syria for terrorism, he said Taliban would not allow the ISIS militants to penetrate their country. The Afghan forces had the capacity to combat the ISIS in Afghanistan, he added.

He was asked if Taliban take over Afghanistan and warlords continue insurgency, then what would be the future of CPEC. The FM said some people were conspiring against CPEC, and Dasu terrorism incident against Chinese engineers was part of that conspiracy. However, he claimed that no group could harm CPEC projects. Qureshi said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken concrete measures for the establishment of south Punjab province. He said construction work had been started at the south Punjab secretariat, and nobody would be able to rollback the initiative of ultimately formation of the south Punjab province.

Earlier, he presided over the District Coordination Committee meeting held at the DC office to review the activation of the South Punjab Civil Secretariat. Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said the cabinet committee would soon approve all the powers including the Rules of Business and organise the sub-secretariat, which would have positive results.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi said that steps should be taken from the platform of the sub-secretariat to introduce tourism and culture of the region to the world and priority should be given to the schemes of elected representatives in health and education sectors.

Senator Aoun Abbas Bapi, MNA Ahmed Hussain Dehter and Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Kachhi, MNA Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal, Wasif Mazhar Ran, Wasim Khan Badozai, Mian Abdullah Tariq, Qasim Lingah, Malik Saleem Labar, Dr Khawar Ali Shah also addressed the gathering. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar and Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan gave a detailed briefing to the meeting participants.