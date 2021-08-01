Man awarded life sentence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi : Additional District and Sessions Judge (Rawalpindi) Hakim Khan Bakhar on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to a man besides imposing a fine of Rs220,000 for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl.
The court also awarded 25-years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs20,000 on the accused on charges of rape.
Sadiqabad Police Station registered a case against Akash for kidnapping and raping a 16-year old girl in August 2020. Police had registered a case on the complaint of Muhammad Mushtaq, the father of the victim.