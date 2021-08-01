Thief arrested, Rs15m recovered

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested an inter-district thief and recovered Rs15 million cash, stolen goods, and weapons from his possession.

The police spokesman said, a Civil Line Police team under the supervision of SHO Civil Line managed to arrest an alleged thief Imtiaz Hussain and recovered Rs15 million cash, stolen goods, and weapons from his possession.

He informed that the accused who is a record holder, after a recce of the targets managed to steal costly items, cash, gold, electronics etc. from houses.

During interrogation, he confessed to his crimes not only in Rawalpindi but in different areas of Lahore and other districts.

The brother of the accused namely Rooh Ul Husnain is also a criminal and has already been sent to Lahore Jail. Police said further investigation was underway from the accused.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Division appreciated the performance of Station House Officer Civil Line for arresting the accused and said that strict action should be taken against those involved in violating rule of law.