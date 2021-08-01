Four ACs suspended over failure in price control

LAHORE : The Punjab government on Saturday suspended four assistant commissioners and two secretaries of market committees over poor performance in price control measures.

The assistant commissioners of Hazro, Okara, Taunsa, Narowal and the secretaries of market committees of Multan and Kasur are among the officers who were suspended. Punjab chief secretary, during a meeting held here on Saturday to review the price control measures issued orders for action against the officers who were performing poorly. It was also decided to award certificates of appreciation to the assistant commissioners of Sargodha, Chak Jhumra and Layyah for their outstanding performance.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said availability of essential items at fixed rates would be ensured as per the directions of the prime minister and chief minister. He said implementation of officially-fixed prices was the responsibility of administrative officers, adding officers performing well would be encouraged whereas poor performers would be held accountable.

He directed that those who fleece people by creating artificial shortage of goods be dealt with an iron hand. The meeting was briefed that during the last one week, 265 people were arrested and 308 cases were registered for profiteering in different cities. The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of industries and food departments and officers concerned while all the commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link