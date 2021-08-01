Screening policy

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has introduced a new policy for shortlisting candidates for the Provincial Management Services (PMS) examination. According to this policy, only 25 individuals will be allowed to compete in the written examination against one seat. For this purpose, the screening test was conducted on June 18, 2021, in which around 39,000 students participated; only 2,500 were shortlisted.

Now, the students who have failed the test are protesting against this particular policy of the KPPSC and are demanding that the authorities should allow students who have scored 40 percent in the screening test to take the written exam. Also, the screening test was conducted after a lot of delays. The authorities should look into these issues and come up with a solution to resolve them in a timely manner.

Aamir Khan Banisai

Peshawar