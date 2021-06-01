Army will do all to mitigate challenges: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Command & Staff College (C&SC), Quetta Monday and addressed officers and faculty of college there.COAS’ address to staff course-2020/21 focused on professional matters, internal & external security situation and matters concerning regional security environment, says an ISPR press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS emphasised Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront global phenomenon of terrorism by adopting whole of nation approach. The COAS said that future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues within the region. This can be complemented through meaningful international support and will to take on complex challenges, he added.

Focusing on COVID-19 pandemic, the COAS said that Pakistan Army along with other state institutions will do all to mitigate the challenges faced by people of Pakistan. Only a cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress and prosperity, he said.

Earlier on arrival at Quetta, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps and Major General Amer Ahsan Nawaz, Commandant Command & Staff College.