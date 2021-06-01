Three killed in separate incidents

FAISALABAD: Three people were killed in separate incidents on Monday. According to Rescue-1122, two people were riding on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them near NFC Mills, Khurrianwala to Jarranwala Road.

As a result, Abbas Ali died on the spot while Muhammad Ali Raza suffered injuries. In the second incident, motorcyclist Muhammad Waseem was hit by a bus near Lakkarr Mandi on Jhang Road and died on the spot. Separately, Muhammad Imran suffered bullet injuries in a quarrel with his neighbor and died at DHQ hospital.

8 brick kilns sealed: The Environment Protection Department teams sealed eight brick kilns functioning on old technology in tehsil Tandlianwala on Monday. According to official sources, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Noman Ali, during an inspection demolished constructions on the brick kilns besides registration of cases against the owners.

PHA launches operation against billboards: Parks & Horticulture Authority launched a grand operation against billboards installed on buildings illegally in the city. In this regard, PHA teams removed 12 billboards from different areas. Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema said operation against advertising boards installed without approval, defaulters and illegally would continue in the city without discrimination.