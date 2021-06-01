Nero fiddled while Rome burned: Shehbaz on govt functioning

ISLAMABAD: PMLN President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has lashed out at the PTI government for being indifferent to the pain and misery of the people. In a statement on Monday, Shehbaz said the people of Pakistan are crushed under economic crisis while the heartless Imran and his court jesters sing the mantra of 'all is well'. The people are literally unable to afford a decent meal twice a day but the apathetic rulers rant on about their nonexistent achievements. He said the people are faced with serious shortages of flour, wheat, sugar, vegetables, edible oil, chicken, milk, eggs, medicine and other essentials as they can no longer afford them. Shehbaz said this situation is no surprise considering a corruption case of government popping up every other day. The price of flour jumped 73 percent; sugar price soared to Rs130 which was an addition of around Rs100; price of milk was increased by Rs108, he said.

The opposition leader remarked what more proof of the incompetence and corruption of a government would one need after witnessing that a government could ensure supply of wheat in a wheat producing country.