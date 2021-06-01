Police help woman recover rent from tenant

LAHORE:Lahore Police on Monday got recovered the amount from a rented house of a 65-year-old widow woman Ayesha in DHA. CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar handed over an amount of Rs472,000 to the widow at his office on Monday. The victim Ayesha Bibi had raised the issue before Prime Minister Imran Khan in the programme “Aap ka Wazeer-e-Azam, aap kay sath”. The victim Ayesha was a teacher by profession. She had constructed a house in DHA Rahbar and rented it out to a citizen identified as Imran Asghar in 2019. Imran occupied the house and was not paying her the rented amount upon which she registered a complaint before police. Police had got the house vacated in 2020 but the suspect did not pay the rent of last 10-12 months.