Shopkeeper shot dead, three others injured by ‘muggers’

A shopkeeper was gunned down and three others were wounded in separate incidents of mugging in different parts of the city on Monday, police officials said. The Gizri police said that a shopkeeper was shot dead in broad daylight during a snatching bid at a shop at Ittehad Commerical in DHA Phase-VI.

Officials said that after shooting the victim, the suspects were trying to escape when the brothers of the deceased caught them and started beating them up. A large number of people gathered on the spot and participated in the thrashing, they added.

Later, the police rescued the suspects and took them away. The body of the shopkeeper was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where he was identified as 28-year-old Wasim.

Police said that the two suspects were trying to escape after robbing a shop in DHA Phase-VI when the shopkeeper caught one of them, prompting the other to shoot at the shopkeeper. Officials said he had suffered a bullet to the head and died on the spot. Police also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunition, snatched mobile phones, cash and a motorbike from the suspects. The Ferozabad police said that a driver of a businessman was wounded during a mugging bid on Sharea Faisal, adding that the injured was taken to the JPMC.

Officials said that four men on two motorbikes were trying to snatch a mobile phone from a businessman, who was in a car with his driver, when the businessman caught one of the suspects. This prompted one of the others to shoot at the businessman, resulting in injuries to his driver, they added. Police said that the injured was identified as 34-year-old Majid, adding that they have obtained the CCTV camera footage of the incident.

On Korangi Road an elderly woman and a man, who were in a car, were wounded after unidentified suspects shot them for resisting a mugging bid. The injured persons were taken to the JPMC, where they were identified as 65-year-old Anees Tariq and 30-year-old Arab Niaz.

Man, woman gunned down

A man and a woman were gunned down at a house on Islam Road in Lyari. Rescuers transported the injured to the Civil Hospital, Karachi where both the injured succumbed to their injuries during treatment. They were identified as 35-year-old Yasir, son of Asmat, and Sofia, 38, wife of Javed.

The Kalakot police suspected that it was an incident of honour killing. The deceased woman’s husband was a retired policeman. Yasir’s brother, namely Abdul Ghaffor, said his brother used to go to the house where the incident took place, adding that the woman’s husband was also present there when the killing happened. No case was registered till the filing of this news report.

Mother kills minor daughter

A woman allegedly killed her minor daughter at their house in Baldia Town’s Sector 8. Rescuers took the body to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for an autopsy where she was identified as eight-year-old Mariyum, daughter of Talib Hussain.

Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, the Saeedabad police said the girl was poisoned to death by her mother. The suspect has been detained by the police. No case had been registered till the filing of this news report on Monday night.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Raz, son of Raees, was injured after unidentified persons entered his house within the Sacchal police’s remits and stabbed him. The injured man was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors were trying to save his life.