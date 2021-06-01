HFL, Hungarian firm ink deal

KARACHI: Haleeb Foods Limited (HFL) has signed an agreement with K röstej Ltd, Hungary’s leading cheese producer, a statement said on Monday. Under this collaboration, world-class cheese varieties would be introduced in the local market, it added.

HFL plans to take advantage of the rich legacy of K röstej since they are one of the leading European producers and exporters of over 160 cheese varieties. In addition to creating healthy competition among the local players, this partnership would provide consumers with rich choices.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad. Syed Mazher Iqbal, CEO of Haleeb Foods, and Dr Riad Naboulsi, MD / CEO of K röstej Limited signed the MoU in the presence of foreign ministers of the two countries.

Iqbal said, “HFL is a household name for decades, offering superior quality dairy and beverage products in the country. We find it the right time to enter into a segment of [the] value-added products to cater to the ever-increasing needs of [the] Pakistani consumer.”