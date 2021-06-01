Research launched on Hepatitis B in mothers, babies

PESHAWAR: Presenting the report of a research study on hepatitis among mothers at a function organized by Peshawar Medical College (PMC), medical experts said that hepatitis is not a completely curable disease and more infectious than HIV/AIDS.

They said it is a highly contagious and dangerous disease and is present in 2.5 per cent of all pregnant ladies in Pakistan. Hepatitis B is cause of 30 per cent of liver cancer in Pakistan. It is also a common cause of cirrhosis liver leading to blood vomiting and ascites (fluid accumulation in the abdomen) and coma.

Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash was the chief guest at the event.Adviser medical education at Prime Foundation Prof Dr Najeeb-ul-Haq, Project Director Prime University, Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Swati and Dean, PMC Prof Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman, were also present at the occasion.

Summarising the research report on the causes, effects and prevention of hepatitis in mothers and newborns, Prof Dr Najeeb-ul-Haq said that 90 per cent of hepatitis in children is transmitted from mothers who have hepatitis B.

He said that if hepatitis B vaccine as well as hepatitis B immunoglobulin vaccine is given to a child, then hepatitis transmitted from mother to newborns can be almost completely prevented, which is being practiced not only all over the world but it has also been endorsed by the World Health Organization.

In a country like Pakistan, the government does not provide Hepatitis B immunoglobulin vaccine but parents have to buy it out of their own pocket. Prof Dr Najeeb-ul-Haq said that research conducted by PMC has shown that 40 per cent of pregnant women cannot afford to buy Hepatitis B immunoglobulin vaccine worth Rs5,000 for the safety of their newborns. It puts the newborn at extremely high risk of getting hepatitis B during the process of birth.

The study also found that in addition to the Hepatitis B routine vaccination included in the EPI programme, if an additional Hepatitis B immunoglobulin vaccine was given, 25% more children could be easily protected from hepatitis B.