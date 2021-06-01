Seven POs among 102 held in Mardan

MARDAN: As many as 102 persons, including seven proclaimed offenders and three abettors in various crimes were arrested in the district on Monday.

A spokesman for Mardan police said that on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted raids in the limits of Jabar, Shahbaz Garhi, Chura, Shergarh, Takhtbhai, Lundkhwar, Hoti, Kharaki and city police stations.

Besides the arrests of seven proclaimed offenders and three accomplices, the police also recovered 5 shotguns, 24 pistols, 228 bullets, 30 grams ice, and 345 grams charas from the arrestees. Similarly, another 91 suspects were arrested during nakabandis under various sections of the law.