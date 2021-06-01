43rd Board of Governors meeting: Authorities asked to complete ongoing uplift projects at MMC

PESHAWAR: Board of Governors (BoG) have reviewed progress made on various onging uplift projects in Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) and directed the early completion the schemes to provide improved healthcare facilities to patients.

The BoG stressed the need for the completion of the under-construction library and the installation of elevators at Gynae, Medical and Surgical wards. The board directed the Finance Department to include allocation of funds for MRI/CT Scan and other equipment in the budget for the new fiscal year.

Chairman, BoG Prof Dr Syed Fazle Hadi chaired the meeting held in the New Administration Block of the Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC). Other board members including Tahir Ali Khan, Dr Shahid Khattak, Attaullah Khan Toru attended the meeting while senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai participated in the meeting via a video link.

Dean/chief executive officer (CEO) BKMC Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil, Medical Director (MD) Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali, Hospital Director (HD) Dr Tariq Mehmood, Deputy Hospital Director Dr Javed Iqbal, and Secretary to BOG Azhar Khan attended the meeting.

The BOG appreciated the services of the staff performing duty in COVID-19 ICU and isolation facilities and approved special incentive for them. They praised the services of the healthcare and auxiliary staff performing duty in the Red Zone, saying the employees are more likely to contract the viral infection as compared to others working in the green or yellow areas and deserved appreciation and recognition.

The BOG discussed the decrease in the number of admitted patients carrying COVID-19 symptoms, saying the burden on resources and healthcare system has reduced to a great extent.HD Dr Tariq Mehmood informed the board about various ongoing projects and Hospital Management Information System (HMIS).

Dr Tariq Mehmood said that a new 5,000 cubic meter liquid oxygen capacity tank was recently acquired and installed, adding that all the isolation wards have been connected with it.The HD said that another tank having the capacity of storing 15,000 cubic meter oxygen was arranged, which has further enhanced the capacity of the hospital to strengthen its central oxygen system. He said the new tank would be fully functional in the coming days and Cardiology, Gynae and Peads units would be connected accordingly.

The HD said that 280 beds have already been connected with the central oxygen system. He said that presently three incinerators had been installed to dispose of infectious/medical waste and another one would also be installed in the coming days.

The HD added that a social welfare organisation Development and Empowerment Axis (IDEAS) has donated two incinerators to the hospital. He said the hospital generated 200/230 kilograms infectious while 700/900 kg municipal waste on daily basis.

The board also approved acquiring HMIS system from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center and closed-circuit television cameras with artificial intelligence and face recognition features to strengthen the security of the healthcare facility.

The meeting also agreed to purchase more equipment/server and hiring of specialised staff for IT.Project Director, Benazir Bhutto Children Hospital (BBCH) Dr Javed Iqbal said that 70 percent of the development work on the facility has been completed. He said that separate hostels to accommodate doctors and nursing staff had been built and rooms were allotted.

The offcial said that development work on variable refrigerant flow (VRF) and construction of lifts (elevators) was in progress. He said that VRF system in two floors had been installed while work in the third floor was in progress.

The offcial said that efforts were being made to secure gas connection and a separate feeder for the project. Project Director, BKMC Dr Abdul Jamil, said that the provincial government has released Rs149 million funds to the scheme in the current fiscal year for 2020/2021. He said that another sum of Rs120 million was required to complete the remaining work on the project.

The chairman, BOG praised Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra for taking interest in the ongoing development projects in the MTI Mardan and timely releasing allocated funds for the same.

The Board took up the issue of pre-fab building as part of the extension of Nursing College and approved the funds for it.Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali said 1,315 people were screened in the COVID Triage in the 3rd wave started from March 1. He said that 818 patients were tested positive for the virus. He said that 287 patients died in the ongoing wave.

The doctor said that 57 staff members including 27 doctors, 17 nurses, seven technicians and five administration staff members contracted the COVID-19 during the 3rd wave. He said that as many as 16,031 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to healthcare workers and senior citizens so far.

Director Finance Muhammad Sheraz briefed the board about the fiscal expenditures and estimated budget for the new fiscal year 2021-2022.Earlier, the chairman and other board members visited various sections of the hospital.