25 die after drinking toxic liquor in India

LUCKNOW: At least 25 people have died after drinking toxic alcohol in northern India, police said Sunday.Police have arrested 10 men for selling the liquor in sprawling Uttar Pradesh, India´s most populous state. "So far 25 persons have died and a few others are admitted in the hospital and are undergoing treatment. Ten persons have been arrested," Ajab Singh, a police spokesperson, said.

Local media reported that the liquor was purchased on Thursday from a shop run by two brothers. Liquor stores in the state had been shuttered under a coronavirus lockdown imposed to combat a devastating wave.

But as case numbers started to slow, Uttar Pradesh case was produced, hundreds of people die every year in India from cheap alcohol made in backstreet distilleries, affordable for even the poorest.

The liquor is often spiked with methanol — a highly toxic form of alcohol sometimes used as an anti-freeze — to increase its potency. If ingested, methanol can cause blindness, liver damage and death.