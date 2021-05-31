Official rates not implemented in Sahulat bazaars

LAHORE: Increasing trend in prices of fruits and vegetables was recorded this week. The government failed to implement official rates in Sahulat bazaars established on the instructions of Prime Minster Imran Khan to control inflation. Official rates were not implemented in various Sahulat bazaars of the city. Government officials were absent from these special bazaars. Middlemen are extorting farmers and consumers, but officials concerned failed to check extortion. These middlemen are purchasing the produces from the farmers at lowest rates and selling at maximum rates to the consumers. Price list issued by the agricultural marketing department looks wrong.