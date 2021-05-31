Funds for minorities schemes insufficient, says KP MPA

PESHAWAR: Minority Member of Provincial Assembly Wilson Wazir has said the share of funds allocated for schemes of minorities living in merged tribal districts are insufficient.

“The education, health, infrastructure and security areas have remained unaddressed and not prioritized by the government to date,” he said while addressing a meeting. The lawmaker requested KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to increase the allocation of funds for minorities under Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) as per their needs for smooth implementation of development schemes for neglected minorities living in the merged tribal districts.

Highlighting the vulnerability of marginalized communities in the merged districts during climate catastrophes, he stressed the necessary construction of “protection wall” around Christian colonies and local communities, specifically during floods.

He pointed to the poor condition of the existing tubewells in the merged districts and emphasized upon requirement and construction of new solar tubewells for providing clean drinking water for the public.

Wilson Wazir, the only minority MPA from merged areas, enlisted the urgent upgrading and reconstruction of old school buildings and mentioned the requirement of six new schools in several areas to enhance the literacy rate.

He believed that the allocation of funds to non-elected members under the AIP was greater than the only elected minority member of the KP Assembly from merged districts. Wilson Wazir said the KP Auqaf Department had delayed the scholarship, the release of funds for widows, orphans and dowry amounts for the deserving minorities in the last fiscal year, adding most of the funds allocated for minorities in the Annual Development Plan have lapsed.