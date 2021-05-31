close
Mon May 31, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
May 31, 2021

FAPUASA Punjab backs KP counterpart

National

Our Correspondent Â 
May 31, 2021

LAHORE: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab stands by FAPUASA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the ongoing struggle against the problems being faced by the universities of KP.

In a statement, FAPUASA Punjab President Dr Abdul Sattar Malik and General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali demanded the KP government immediately withdraw the orders to reduce the allowances of teachers and employees of the universities of KP. They also demanded establishment of provincial HEC in KP.

The FAPUASA Punjab also warned that if the KP government did not stop interfering in the sovereignty of universities and did not give legitimate rights to the universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the scope of the protest would be widened across Pakistan.

