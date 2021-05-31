Ministry prepares plan to cut plastic pollution

Islamabad:The climate change ministry has prepared a unique plan to reduce plastic pollution that would greatly help preserve and protect the natural environment in the country.

According to the details shared by the climate change ministry, it discussed the issue of plastic pollution with the private companies after which they have made a plan to install ‘Reverse Vending Machines’ all over the country.

The customers will have an option to insert empty plastic bottles into the machine and it will give a voucher of Rs100 against each bottle. They will use these vouchers at private fast food outlets and enjoy food.

The details showed that the idea was actually the brainchild of Prime Minister Imran Khan who shared a video from Singapore with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on

Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. The video was about a vending machine that was collecting plastic bottles and giving vouchers to the visitors.

The climate change ministry started work on this idea and first Reverse Vending Machine has been installed at Jinnah Super Market in coordination with a private beverage company. When the visitors insert plastic bottles into the machine it crushes and turns them into a material that can be used in manufacturing industries.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that these machines would be installed all over the country to reduce plastic pollution that is adversely impacting natural environment.

He said “First we will monitor the working of the machine installed at Jinnah Super Market and then we will finalize our plan for whole the country.” “It is really interesting to know that another beverage company collected plastic waste weighing 5,000 tons from different cities and turned it into chairs, tables, and benches,” he said.

Malik Amin Aslam said the company has vowed that it would collect 10,000 tons of plastic waste this year and make furniture items through a recycling process.