Hot weather to prevail

LAHORE:Hot weather continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very hot and dry in central and lower plain areas. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Due to extreme heat, dust storm/gusty winds were expected in plain areas of the country in the afternoon. Rainfall was recorded at Kalam, Kotli, Rawalakot, Murree, Islamabad and Sialkot. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Noorpur Thal where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 38.6°C and minimum was 25°C.