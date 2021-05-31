Maid â€˜gang-rapedâ€™ in Nawab Town

A representative image.

LAHORE: A 12-year-old maid was allegedly gang-raped by two brothers in the Nawab Town area on Sunday. The victim (R) served in a house in B Block, Nawab Town, where Rashid and Kashif allegedly gang-raped her. Police arrested the accused.

Youth found dead: A 17-year-old youth was found dead in his house at Manga Mandi on Sunday. Circumstantial evidence implied that the youth, Zahid, committed suicide by shooting himself in the temple.

The victim's brother, Boota, told police that he returned home with breakfast from bazaar and found his brother dead. Police removed the body to morgue. Two brothers shot at, injured: Two brothers were shot at and injured in the Nishtar Colony police area on Sunday, following a monetary issue. The injured identified as Muhammad Talha and Salman Shafiq were admitted to hospital.

Arrested: CIA Iqbal Town police arrested criminal Bobby Gujjar from Sheranwala Gate on Sunday. Police took action after footage of Bobby Gujjar along with his armed accomplices surfaced on social media a few days ago. Bobby Gujjar offered resistance when police arrested him.

Dumper kills man: A dumper hit a young man to death and injured another in the Manawan area on Sunday. The dumper hit a motorcycle near Lakho Der, Manawan. As a result, Joey Masih died on the spot and another got injuries. The accident occurred due to over-speeding.

Three injured as van falls in drain: Three persons were injured when a van fell in Rohi nullah near Kamaha Mandi on Sunday. The injured identified as Danish, 24, son of Gulzar and Naveed Shaukat, 25, were admitted to hospital with serious injuries. Awais was discharged with medical aid.

Dolphin, PRU: Dolphin Squad and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 217 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. They checked more than 432,000 motorcycles, 382 vehicles and more than 04 lac persons. Around 600 motorbikes and six other vehicles were impounded and 313 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 21 criminals on charges of kite-flying, three for firing in the air and 50 on charges of doing wheelie.