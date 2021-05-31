Water situation: CM for appointing impartial observers at Sindh, Punjab barrages

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in a policy statement on the water situation, has said that in the present situation Punjab strongly demands appointment of impartial observers on the barrages of both Sindh and Punjab.

This will greatly help get error-free data of water discharge as well as equitable distribution of water among the provinces. The chief minister said that this initiative would also help remove misunderstandings between both provinces on the water issue. Usman Buzdar has also invited the parliamentarians from all over the country, especially from Sindh, to visit the barrages in Punjab to observe themselves the data reporting system of the scarcity of water, water distribution and discharge data. He said that he wanted the parliamentarians to personally observe the fact how the Punjab government was making the water discharge reporting system transparent. He wished that the PPP government also invite the parliamentarians from Punjab to visit Sindh’s barrages so that they could also observe in detail the condition of their barrages, distribution of water and reporting system. He stated “We will have to come out of cocoons, getting above our political affiliations for resolving the issues.” Usman Buzdar also assured the farmers of Punjab of resolving their water problems, saying he would soon go to his farmer brothers. “Despite the severe water shortage in the province, I will make all efforts to redress the grievances of farmers on a priority basis,” he added. The incumbent government is taking such steps which ensure that farmers' crops and their sowing may not be affected, he said.

CM takes notice of rape, murder: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a murder of a minor girl after rape in the precinct of police station Qila Kalarwala, Pasroor and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. The chief minister directed to apprehend the accused at the earliest and initiate legal action against them. He also directed to ensure justice to the affected family. Usman Buzdar assured the affected family of speedy justice and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with them.