Sindh govt to launch programme for journalistsâ€™ welfare, says Nasir Shah

A government programme will be launched in Sindh to provide financial support to the journalists of the province and resolve their problems.

The information to this effect was given by Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday as he addressed a meeting of officers of the information department at his residence.

He said the scheme for the journalistsâ€™ welfare would be named Peoplesâ€™ Media Support Programme and it is being planned on the directions of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The information minister explained that under the media support programme, financial assistance, and health and life insurance facilities would be provided to the journalists and the school fees of their children would also be paid.

He added that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had a special desire for resolving the problems of journalists and the current PPP chairman also wanted that the problems of the journalists were solved on a priority basis.

Shah reviewed ongoing projects of the information department during the meeting and said that all the sections of the department should improve their performance and especially, the senior directors had a responsibility to make the department more active.

Stressing the need for early completion of the development projects of the department, the information minister directed the planning and development director to ensure quality construction in all the projects of district offices in the Hyderabad division.

He also directed the advertisement director to pay dues to the media organisations and clear the arrears as soon as possible. Shah issued directions to ensure transparency and fair distribution of advertisements and said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed officials of the information department to improve their performance and strengthen liaison with media persons and organisations. He also directed the films director to make short documentaries and other video clips about development projects in the province. He stated that the information department was of special importance as it was like the mouthpiece of the government, and so all the officers of the department should perform their duties diligently.

Those who attended the meeting included Information Secretary Ijaz Hussain Baloch, Planning and Development Director Ghulam us Saqleen, Publication Director Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Information Director Muhammad Saleem Khan, Press Information Director Aziz Ahmed Hakro, Admin Director Syed Azeem Shah, Films Director Shabih Siddiqui, Admin Deputy Director Muhammad Yusuf Kabooro and Section Officer Nazir Ahmed.