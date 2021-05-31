Without power

Over the last few days, residents of Karachi witnessed the worst form of loadshedding. Every summer, K-Electric (KE) makes it extremely difficult for residents to survive summer. In many areas, power goes out at night, which disturbs people’s sleeping pattern. In a few weeks, students will have to take their examinations. KE should pay attention to this issue and ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already created a wave of fear in our country. We don’t want more trouble.

Rizwan Hamid

Karachi