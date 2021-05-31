Without power

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Over the last few days, residents of Karachi witnessed the worst form of loadshedding. Every summer, K-Electric (KE) makes it extremely difficult for residents to survive summer. In many areas, power goes out at night, which disturbs people’s sleeping pattern. In a few weeks, students will have to take their examinations. KE should pay attention to this issue and ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity.
The Covid-19 pandemic has already created a wave of fear in our country. We don’t want more trouble.
Rizwan Hamid
Karachi