Classes for grades 10, 12 to resume today

B Our correspondents

Islamabad : The Federal Government has announced the start of Grade 10 and Grade 12 classes in Islamabad with staggered attendance from today (Monday).

“As per the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), it has been decided to start only Grade 10 and 12 classes with staggered attendance and strict compliance of SOPs from May 31,” a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Sunday evening.

However, other classes of Grade 9 and 11 and up to Grade 8 will re-open on June 07 also with staggered attendance. The private educational institutions have been ordered to follow instructions in letter and spirit.

It may be pointed out that the NCOC on May 20 decided to re-open all the schools and colleges by June 07. The COVID-19 ratio in Islamabad has already come down to less than 2%.

Meanwhile, the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Director (A&HR) Zafar Iqbal Yousufzai also announced the start of only classes of grade 10 and 12 from today (Monday).