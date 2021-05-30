Growers advised to cultivate paddy crop

LALAMUSA: Growers were advised on cultivation of paddy crop during a ‘Smart Farmers Gathering’ arranged in village Kolian Shah Hussain, tehsil Kharian, by Agriculture (Extension) Department

Member of Provincial Assembly Mian Akhtar Hayat was the special guest on this occasion. Addressing the farmers, MPA Mian Akhtar Hayat of Kolian Shah Hussain said the agriculture department was providing facilities to farmers at their doorsteps and growers should follow the direction of agriculture department to get a bumper crop.

All the policies of federal government and provincial government were farmer friendly. Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr. Irfanullah Warraich threw light on the schemes and activities of agriculture department. He said agriculture department was giving Rs. 30,000 subsidy by draw to the model plots of paddy.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr. Irfanullah Warraich, Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Kharian Muhammad Azhar Latif, Assistant Agriculture Engineers Sufian Javed and Zainul Abidin, Agriculture Officers Sohail Munir and Wajid Farooq were also present on the occasion.

DC visits fruits, vegetables market: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa visited fruits and vegetables market at Lalamusa and expressed his displeasure over not finding rate lists displayed at prominent places.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to issue show-cause notice to the Secretary Market Committee Lalamusa.

Reportedly, buyers are helpless to purchase vegetables, fruits and other things at reduced rates.