Hassankhel residents hold protest

PESHAWAR: Residents of Hasankhel subdivision staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Saturday against the appointment of influential persons in the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) of the area.

ANP Hasankhel president Hazrat Gul and Malik Hazrat Ali led the protests, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of their demands. They asked the government to stop taking unilateral decisions and take into confidence the elders and elected representatives of the area before taking decisions.