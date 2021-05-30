close
Sun May 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 30, 2021

Hassankhel residents hold protest

National

BR
Bureau report
May 30, 2021

PESHAWAR: Residents of Hasankhel subdivision staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Saturday against the appointment of influential persons in the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) of the area.

ANP Hasankhel president Hazrat Gul and Malik Hazrat Ali led the protests, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of their demands. They asked the government to stop taking unilateral decisions and take into confidence the elders and elected representatives of the area before taking decisions.

Latest News

More From Pakistan