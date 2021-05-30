Ceasefire along LoC gives feeling of peace, security: Indian army chief

NEW DELHI: The holding of the ceasefire between Pakistan and Indian armies along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the last three months has contributed to a feeling of peace and security and it is the first step towards a long road of normalisation of ties between the two countries, Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane has said. According to Press Trust of India, Gen Naravane said adherence to the ceasefire pact has "definitely" contributed to the overall feeling of peace and security in the region and boosted prospects of peace after a long spell of flare-ups.

In a sudden and significant move aimed at reducing tensions, the Pakistan and Indian armies on February 25 announced that they would cease firing across the LoC while recommitting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement. Referring to the ceasefire, Gen Naravane said there was not a single incident of cross-border firing by the two armies after the pact came into effect. He said there was a renewed emphasis on observing the ceasefire agreement of 2003 due to the heavy losses of civilian and military lives across the LoC.

"Cessation of firing is in the interest of building trust between the two armies, for giving chance to peace and for the benefit of the population residing along the LoC," he said. The army chief said India would like to continue with the ceasefire so that it contributes to stability and improvement in the relationship. "It is the first step towards the long road of normalisation of relations with Pakistan. From our side, we would like to continue with the ceasefire so that it contributes to stability and improvement in the relationship," he said.