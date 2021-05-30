Poetry book launched

RAWALPINDI: Muhammad Usman Khan’s book of poetry titled ‘Sheesha-yay-Dil’ is both a life story and tale of the world. His verses touch on subjects like religion, society, and politics. Being an impressive collection that develops such themes as love, strength, loss and so much more, it also feels like a personal, embodied work, reminiscent about life, both the highs and lows. It is a joy to read.

Full of rigorous feelings and cultured thinking the poet along with a thriving heart and insightful eye reflects on the issues related to the individual and the society. He has complete understanding of the topics he writes about with emotional turbulence and whatever else the humans have to go through.

Reading his emotion-dripping verse one is bound to say that where such kinds of poets now exist. Why they are no longer around? Why is no one writing such a potent verse! It is a book the readers take as a treasure and dip into it repeatedly.

In fact, the more reader delves into Usman’s poetry, the more it becomes apparent how deeply committed he is to Hamdo Na’at and Hussainiat making it certain that it reaches out to as many people as possible. His Hamdo Na’at depict his inner feelings of love and respect he has for Almighty Allah, the last prophet Hazrat Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him), and his religion.

His close engagement with Hussainiat has immeasurably enriched his poetry. Therefore, he directs his considerable intellect and energy to share what he has experienced.

Usman is among those poets who respect the healthy traditional values but avoid walking into other’s footsteps blindly. His poetry gives the feeling that his style and tone are to some extent different from the general trend. He tries painstakingly to tread his own way.

He does not deal all the time with romantic sentiments in ghazals and nazms. He has also tried to mirror the shortcomings of social environments and grievances of the common people.

Even in his ‘Hamdo Na’at’ he has tried to express the pains and plights of the masses resulting from carelessness, inhuman attitudes, and hardships of the Muslims in general and Pakistanis in particular.

He is a strict sympathizer of the common person. It is his wish to see them prosper and be well off in the world. He is of the view that due to weaknesses and faults of the upper class, commoners are facing every kind of injustice and whatever is happening against them is the result of the backwardness of the existing system.