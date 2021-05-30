Man killed, four injured over land dispute

A man was killed and four others were wounded in a firing incident that took place on Saturday over a land dispute within the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police station.

The incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Kareem near Manzil Pump in Landhi. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where one of the injured persons died during treatment.

The deceased person was identified as 38-year-old Aziz, while the injured persons were the society’s owner Haji Nazar Jhokio, Sher, Imran and Nazeer Soomro.

Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, police said that Aziz and society’s owner exchanged hot words, leading to a clash. During the clash, the security guard of Nazar opened fire at Aziz after the victim had sapped him.

Later, an exchange of fire took place between both groups, leaving Aziz dead and four others wounded. According to SHO Naik Muhammad, the incident took place due to a land dispute, and the police have arrested two suspects.