Nasir Shah assures KMC of funds for development projects

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that priority should be given to ongoing development projects and schemes in Karachi on which 70 per cent work has been completed so that they can be made functional as soon as possible.

The local government minister gave these directives while presiding over a meeting to review the annual development programme (ADP) of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah, Special Secretary Najeeb Ahmed, KMC Administrator Laeeq Ahmed, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board Managing Director Asadullah Khan and other senior officials of the KMC.

Nasir said that tenders could not be invited for development schemes without allocation of funds, and added that the tender process could only be started after the release of funds for development works.

The local government minister said development projects that were necessary for the city should be given priority. He added that the liabilities of development works should be paid from the funds available in the account of the KMC and transparency in payments should be achieved with ensuring proper checks and balances.

He said the Sindh government would provide assistance to the KMC in meeting any issues regarding funds. “PPP [Pakistan Peoples Party] Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given special instructions to speed up development works in Karachi,” he said as he issued directions for extending full support to the KMC regarding release of funds for the completion of important development projects.