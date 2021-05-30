PM’s aide Akbar files case against PTI MP for remarks ‘risking his life’

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar, on Saturday filed a criminal complaint against fellow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member, Punjab lawmaker Nazir Chohan, for allegedly making remarks about the former’s religious beliefs in a television show that “endangered the life of the applicant”.

Chohan is a member of the group of lawmakers loyal to PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, and has been vocal about the perceived injustice the PTI leader is faced with while he is probed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He reportedly made the remarks in question on a private television channel.

Akbar posted a scan of the First Information Report (FIR) on Twitter, and said: “Some ignorant friends are still spreading rumours on social media. According to the FIR below, slandering a Muslim person for Kufr is a crime under the Pakistan Penal Code and unfortunately this crime was committed by Nazir Chauhan and at my request, Lahore police has registered a case against him.”

Nazir Chohan was quoted by Geo News as saying the Punjab Police registered a “false FIR” at the behest of Shahzad Akbar. He said he would fight this move and he had repeatedly remained silent on “evidence” related to Shahzad Akbar. He also said he would present himself for arrest. “The people surrounding Khan Sahib (Prime Minister) are not politicians,” he added.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said using the “religion card” against anyone for personal vendetta was highly “despicable”.

In a tweet, he said, the Lahore Police must take action against Chohan for using the “third rate tactics” against Akbar. The minister said Shahzad Akbar was doing his job, and the state could not function if it failed to safeguard its officials against such attacks. Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Tahir Ashrafi said “any person, who calls a Muslim an infidel becomes a disbeliever himself”. He urged the accusers to apologise after levelling unfounded accusations against Shahzad Akbar.—APP/News Desk