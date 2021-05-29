Debriefing session on Khushab by-election held

ISLAMABAD: A debriefing session on the by-election of PP-88 Khushab was held here on Friday at the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat, which laid emphasis on improving training of the ECP and election staff.

The debriefing was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and attended by ECP members, ECP secretary, DRO and other officials concerned. The chief election commissioner said the purpose of the debriefing session is to cover the shortcomings of by-elections so that they could be rectified in the future.

The district returning officer informed the meeting that the by-election was peaceful in the constituency. A mobile App developed by the Khushab Police proved very helpful. The DRO said precautionary measures against COVID-19 were strictly enforced during the election process.

Regarding monitoring of the election process in the constituency, the district monitoring officer concerned said a total of 28 complaints of violation of the electoral code were received and strict action was taken against them. The DMO said that following a proactive approach, warnings were issued even before the election code of conduct was violated. The DMO added that full cooperation was provided by the ECP Secretariat and the provincial office of the Election Commission of Pakistan during the election.

Appreciating the work of the officers concerned, the chief election commissioner said the by-election of PP-88 Khushab was conducted in a good manner and the role of the district administration, police and Rangers in this regard was commendable. Regarding the debriefing session, the chief election commissioner called for further improvement in the training process of ECP and election staff. In addition, he issued instructions that the shortcomings in the electoral process during the by-elections should be kept in view while preparing for the 2023 general elections.