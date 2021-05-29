3 held for displaying arms

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Three people were arrested for displaying arms in Qissa Khwani, officials said on Friday.
An official said that the police took action after three armed men were roaming in a double cabin pick up in the trade centre of the city. A case was lodged against one Shah Nawaz, Noor Islam and Khan Wali after recovering two AK47 rifles from them.