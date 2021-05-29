Imran deprived people of basic needs: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s disastrous economic policies had deprived 16 percent of Pakistanis of even one square meal a day.

“Extreme poverty is robbing our people of their most basic needs today. They are demanding Roti (Bread), Kapra (Clothing), and Makaan (Shelter), but the corrupt prime minister and his incompetent government have deprived them of their most basic needs,” he said in a statement.

Bilawal said the PPP was the only political platform that actively represented the will of the people, and even critics would agree that its policies were aimed at empowering the most marginalized. He said the PPP had a proven track-record of providing jobs to the people and the youth.

“Any honest reading of history would show that the country has seen some of the most progressive economic and agricultural policies under the PPP governments,” he said. He said the incompetent prime minister on the other hand had a revolving door policy for the country’s financial advisers. Bilawal said what more could underscore the absolute lack of vision than the fact that the finance minister had been changed thrice, the Board of Investment chairman changed thrice, the chairman FBR being changed four times, and secretary trade being changed four times.