CoE in Mathematical Studies approved for UoP

PESHAWAR: A Centre of Excellence for Mathematical Studies has been approved for the University of Peshawar and work on it would begin soon, an official said on Friday.

In a statement, Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar Dr Muhammad Idrees said the Centre of Excellence would have several modern disciplines such as bioinformatics, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

He also said that the university had taken loans to pay salaries to employees since the year 2013 but recently the university administration saved Rs200 million by reducing the medical and conveyance allowances from the federal to provincial rates as per the provincial government directives.

“Some employees criticise me for a reduction in allowances, but it is not my decision. These reforms were made by the government in order to handle the financial issues of the university,” he added.

He also said that the university had received Rs1 billion loans since the year 2013 but that “We have requested the federal government for Rs1 billion grant and when it is received in next few months, we will be able to pay all the loans of the university and make it independent,” he added.

He said that the university used to receive loans for salaries, but after assuming charge, he refused to take a loan and they became able to pay salaries to the employees with the grant from KP government and HEC.