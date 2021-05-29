Butchers held for profiteering

MANSEHRA: The administration launched a crackdown against butchers for flouting the official rate of beef.

“We have arrested dozens of butchers and fined many others for selling beef at a high price and the crackdown will continue,” Arshad Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner Baffa-Pakhal told reporters on Friday.

A joint team of relevant departments led by Mahmood raided the butchers’ shops in Shinkiari, Dodial, Ichrian and other parts of the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil and arrested butchers for overcharging the customers. He said that the butchers were selling boneless beef for Rs700.

He said the district price and control committee had fixed the price of beef at Rs350 per kg. He added that the meat sellers were not allowed to sell boneless beef. He advised the people to abide by the district administration’s order and avoid buying boneless meat.