PMLN celebrates Yaum-e-Takbeer

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) arranged a function here on Friday to mark the 23rd anniversary of the nuclear detonations.

The PMLN government had conducted six nuclear tests on May 28 in 1998 in response to the nuclear detonations made by India. The day was later celebrated as Yaum-e-Takbeer.

The party president for KP, Engineer Amir Muqam, was chief guest at the function which was organised in the provincial metropolis to mark the occasion.

In his address, Amir Muqam said it was the PMLN government headed by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif that braved all international pressures and decided to conduct nuclear tests that made the defence of the country impregnable.

He said Nawaz Sharif was determined to strengthen the economy of the country after the nuclear detonations but conspiracies were hatched and he was overthrown that put the country’s development process in the reverse gear.

The PML N leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed to deliver, adding it was time to bring true leadership in power to put the country on road to progress and development.

Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) activists marked the 23rd anniversary Yaoum-e-Takbeer with zeal and favour in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Thursday.

On this connection, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz activists including ex-Fata president Faqir Muhammad, Zahir Shah, Asghar Khan, Mslik Sardar Khan and others shed light on the nuclear tests in 28, 1998.