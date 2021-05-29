Pesco assures to resolve Hayatabad industries power issues

PESHAWAR: Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) have agreed on an amicable resolution of tripping, low voltage and overloading issues to ensure smooth and uninterrupted power supply to Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between the IAP delegation led by its president Malik Imran Ishaq and Pesco Chief Executive, Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

Jabbar Khan, the Pesco CEO during the meeting agreed upon the Permit To Work (PTW) to be only on Saturday and Sunday.

Similarly, it was discussed with the CEO that the Industrial estate and Olympia feeder(s) were overloaded. He directed the team to check the requirement and need of the number of feeders.

The Pesco CEO directed the team to create a demand note and share the same with the IAP president and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company CEO.

Regarding tripping of electricity in industrial estate Hayatabad Peshawar, the CEO instructed the XEN and SDO to conduct a survey and resolve the issue.

The CEO advised the IAP president to stop the practice of self-repairing at the industrial level and directed SDO of Hayatabad and relevant staff to repair the faulty system with the additional team keeping in view the urgency and seriousness of the matter.