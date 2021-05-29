Commissioner visits Sheikhupura to ensure cleanliness

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Usman on Friday paid a surprise visit to Sheikhupura to ensure cleanliness operation under ‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per’ programme. The Commissioner Lahore made this visit after receiving several complaints on social media about the uncleanliness status in a locality named Rasool Nagar, Sheikhupura. He reached the said place with district administration and supervised lifting of waste. He directed the administration to keep an eye on all modes of information and complaints receiving from the citizens. He said that every chowk, street and mohalla must be cleaned because the clean atmosphere was the right of every citizen. He appealed the citizens to join the programme and inform administration as they were bound to serve the citizens. He said that he would pay more surprise visits to every district to ensure the clean environment. Commissioner Lahore also visited the Ghangh Village and Macheekay to review the ongoing development schemes, progress of Hiran Minar Road, beautification and renovation of Rasool Nagar Park and construction of walls of a graveyard. DC Sheikhupura Asghar Joya, AC Protocol Hafiz Qaisar and other officers also accompanied him.