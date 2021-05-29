PU admission forms submission date extended

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Department of Examinations has extended the date of online submission of admission forms & fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

According to details, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examination 2021 for regular/late college/private and improve division candidates is June 10, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 11 June, 2021 to 15 June, 2021.

The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19). Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Matric, Inter exams: The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC), a representative body of all examination boards of Punjab, has announced tentative dates vis-à-vis commencement of matriculation and intermediate annual examinations 2021. The PBCC chairman in anticipation of the approval of PBCC has approved the tentative date sheets for class-12th and class-10th which are likely to commence from June 26 and July 14, respectively. However, sources said that final date sheets would only be issued after deliberations by the chairmen of all the nine boards of intermediate and secondary education (BISEs) of Punjab in the upcoming meeting of the PBCC.