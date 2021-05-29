IG opens e-Challan SMS system

Inspector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani presided over the 9th Management Committee Meeting of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Friday and inaugurated the newly-developed e-Challan SMS system for common citizens. Now every citizen can check his vehicle’s e-Challan by simply sending Chassis number through an SMS to ‘8815’. In response the citizen will get the information on all outstanding e-challans and payable fines through text SMS immediately. This has resolved the issue of all such citizen who are not getting their E-Challans at their addresses because their vehicle is not registered on their names. All Bank lease and company registered vehicle users will also be able to get e-challan information easily, said IG Punjab.