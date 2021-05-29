IG opens e-Challan SMS system

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Inspector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani presided over the 9th Management Committee Meeting of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Friday and inaugurated the newly-developed e-Challan SMS system for common citizens. Now every citizen can check his vehicle’s e-Challan by simply sending Chassis number through an SMS to ‘8815’. In response the citizen will get the information on all outstanding e-challans and payable fines through text SMS immediately. This has resolved the issue of all such citizen who are not getting their E-Challans at their addresses because their vehicle is not registered on their names. All Bank lease and company registered vehicle users will also be able to get e-challan information easily, said IG Punjab.