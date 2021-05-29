For Kashmir

During the last couple of weeks, Pakistan played an impressive role in urging the UN to seriously look into Israel’s unabated aggression. I think there is a lesson to be learned by everyone here, especially our political leadership. If they persevere and stand united to help and support the cause of the people of Kashmir, they will definitely get successful in reaching their goal.

Unity and our consistent efforts will eventually force the world to realise Indian aggression in Kashmir. Our efforts can help highlight the Kashmir issue, which may eventually lead to the UN pressuring India to respect Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. We should keep fighting and must raise our voices for the oppressed Kashmiris.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad