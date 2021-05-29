close
Sat May 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 29, 2021

Put your own house in order

Newspost

 
May 29, 2021

In April, the European parliament adopted a resolution that called for a review of Pakistan’s GSP Plus status, citing an increase in laws that are discriminatory against the country’s minority communities. If the EU withdraws Pakistan’s GPS plus status, our already ailing economy may be crippled beyond repair. Instead of taking serious steps to introduce the much-need reforms in our country, our leaders are defending the status quo.

Last month, a religious group brought the entire country to a standstill. Earlier, a Hindu shrine in Karak was attacked. Also, last year, the construction of a CDA-approved Hindu temple in Islamabad was stopped by religious groups. Let us put our house in order before blaming other countries for being unjust to us.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar

Latest News

More From Newspost