Fri May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021

Foreign accounts case: Accounts perusal extended to three more days

National

May 28, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday extended the period of PTI accounts perusal to three more days on the petitioner’s application in the foreign funding case. The committee, accordingly, has issued a notice allowing perusal for three more days starting from May 31 to June 2 from 10am to 3pm. The Commission passed the order on May 25, 2021 on the latest application filed by the petitioner Akbar S. Babar.

