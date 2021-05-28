Power cuts affecting teaching, office work at KU

Unannounced power outages every day from six to eight hours have badly disrupted online classes and on-campus essential office work at Karachi University.

According to the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS), the varsity daily faces power outages of 10 to 12 hours. The power cuts have become a routine due to which chemicals of laboratories and other equipment worth millions are also affected.

The teachers and students are forced to use offline resources for learning and teaching. If the situation remains the same, it would be difficult for faculty members to complete the courses before the semester exams, KUTS, adding that though Karachi University was exempted from loadshedding by K-Electric due to it being an educational and research institution, the varsity was still experiencing the worst power cuts.

The KUTS demanded of the relevant authorities and K- Electric to immediately end loadshedding in Karachi University so that faculty members could continue online classes.