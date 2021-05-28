Two more child victims of Liaquatabad AC explosion die

Two more children who had been injured in an explosion in a multi-storey residential building in Liaquatabad late on Wednesday night breathed their last on Thursday evening, bringing the death toll of the incident to four.

Four-year-old Zain, son of Farhan, and six-year-old Zainab, daughter of Imran, succumbed to their injuries at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said that a total of nine people had been injured in the explosion, adding that Asif Waseem and six-year-old Abdul Hadi had died shortly after the

incident.

SHO Rizwan Patel said that families of five brothers reside in the five-storey building. Experts from the Bomb Disposal Squad had also been called in to ascertain the cause of the incident. According to their initial findings, the explosion had occurred on the top floor of the building situated on a 45-square-yard plot. They believe that the old wiring of the air conditioner had caused the explosion.

They said that the wires used for running the AC were old and had heated up, causing a short circuit near the AC’s outdoor unit and exploding it with a loud bang as well as causing a fire.