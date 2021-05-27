Work on protection of state, people’s land in S Punjab starts

LAHORE: Work on protection of state as well as people’s land in the tribal areas of South Punjab has been started for the first time in the history of Punjab.Reliable sources told daily Jang that digitization of the land record of 375 villages of Dera Ghazi Khan through satellite and GIS mapping has been started. Till date, there was no land record in Koh-e-Suleman and Fort Munro’s tribal areas. The sources said that besides digital settlement, the area will be measured by drones and satellite images. Digitization of Khasra details, ownership record and land transfer is under way. When contacted, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said the government would not only complete this project in two months with the help of latest technology but also save 90 per cent expenditures. He said this project would be launched in Rawalpindi after Cholistan.