close
Thu May 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 27, 2021

PSX sets new daily volume record: Asad

Top Story

A
APP
May 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday said the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had set a new daily traded volume record as the volume exceeded previous record by 39 percent. "Market is reacting to signs of sustained recovery," he said in his tweet. He added that the successful containment of the COVID third wave (though risk still remains) was also adding to positive sentiments.

Latest News

More From Top Story